Caitlin Clark Collides With Fan During Court Invasion: Watch

Caitlin Clark has confirmed she is okay after colliding with an Ohio State fan following Iowa's game against the Buckeyes. Clark had been attempted to leave the court, which had been stormed by Ohio State fans, when the unidentified ran into her and sent sprawling to the ground. Video of the incident quickly made its online. However, it is not believed to have been an intention targeting of Clark.

Fans stormed the court at Value City Arena after No. 18 Ohio State knocked off the visiting No. 2 Hawkeyes 100-92. Despite Clark scoring an NCAA season-high of 45, no other Hawkeye scored more than 14 points. Meanwhile, Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon combined for 57 of the Buckeeyes' points. Iowa will look to bounce back against Nebraska on the 27th. Meanwhile, Ohio State takes their five-game winning streak into a game against Illinois on the 25th.

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer Ties All-Time Coaching Wins Record

Meanwhile, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has tied the all-time NCAA coaching wins mark set by legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Win No. 1202 for VanDerveer came against Oregon, with the No. 8 Cardinal prevailing 88-63 despite losing star senior Cameron Brink in the first quarter. VanDerveer, who took over at Stanford in 1985, can make history and take the record for herself on January 21 against Oregon State. VanDerveer began her coaching career in 1978 at Idaho. She earned her 100th win in 1983 while coaching Ohio State. She hit 1000 wins in 2017.

"It's a tribute to the great teams I've had, the great places I've worked. It's been really exciting because so many people have reached out to me and it's great for women's basketball that there's a lot of attention. I work at a great place, and I have so much support," VanDerveer told the Pac-12 Network after the win. "Sometimes I can take it for granted because I see her every day. But she's really been someone who's changed the game. So it's an honor to play for her. Every day, I learn something from her," junior Kiki Iriafen told ESPN.

