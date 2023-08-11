Caitlin Clark Immortalized In The Most Iowa Way Possible

Caitlin Clark is an Iowa legend. Growing up in Des Moines, Clark quickly became one of the greatest basketball prospects ever produced by the state. Receiving her first collegiate offer in the sixth grade, Clark forever endeared herself to the Hawkeye State by opting to commit to the local University of Iowa. She has helped transform the Hawkeyes into a national powerhouse who reached the 2022-23 National Championship Game. Meanwhile, Clark has become a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and a two-time All-American. She is also the reigning National Player of the Year.

She enters her senior year as one of the most hyped players in the country. Furthermore, she is widely considered the #1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. There is very little to say about Clark that hasn’t already been said. There is a wealth of talent in women’s collegiate basketball right now. However, it would be a great shame to see Clark graduate without winning a ring. However, she has recently received a uniquely Iowan commemoration.

Caitlin Clark Receives State Fair Butter Statue

Butter Caitlin Clark is the best thing at the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/whQVUrkt1N — Iowa Chill (@IowaChill) August 10, 2023

At the Iowa State Fair this week, an all-butter statue of Clark was unveiled. While the face isn’t perfect, the level of detail, including fabric texturing on her jersey, is absolutely amazing. However, Clark wasn’t the only famous Iowa athlete to receive the creamy honor. Statues of Kurt Warner and Jack Trice were also unveiled alongside Clark. Warner began his football career at Northern Iowa before beginning an unlikely journey to become a Super Bowl champion and central piece of the “Greatest Show on Turf”. Meanwhile, Trice broke the color barrier for Iowa State athletics. However, Trice tragically died from injuries sustained during a game against Minnesota in 1923. He later became the namesake of Iowa State’s football stadium.

The whole thing is quintessential Iowa. Many state fairs around America have done things like butter statues. However, there is something about Iowa that just adds a little something-something. Perhaps it’s the fact that the statues are presented alongside the Butter Cow, which is a butter statue on a 600lb frame resembling a cow. As for the non-butter Clark, she is still a few months away from getting back to the court. While Iowa has not released their full schedule for the season, we do know that they will open against Fairleigh Dickinson on November 6.

