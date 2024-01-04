Angel Reese Calls Out Barstool Sports For "Double Standards"

Angel Reese has criticized Barstool Sports for a "double standard" in how they reported on two instances of the same celebration. "Lol I've seen this before," Reese said in response to a post on X about Barstool's reporting of celebrations performed by Ja Morant and Quinn Ewers. On December 26, Ja Morant faced scrutiny for performing the "Rock Ya Hips", a dance move popularized in New Orleans. Morant used it to troll the Pelicans. However, the celebration was initially misreported as a gunfire celebration. "Ja spraying imaginary bullets into section 113 after slam," was the way that Barstool reported it on social media. However, when Texas QB Quinn Ewers did the same celebration during the Sugar Bowl, Barstool said that Ewers was "having fun".

Of course, Reese is no stranger to the ire of Barstool. The outlet, and its founder Dave Portnoy, were some of the biggest critics of Reese after she hit Tony Yayo's "You Can't See Me" during the National Championship. Barstool's coverage has long been criticized for racial bias, especially against Black athletes.

Read More: Angel Reese Returns To Baltimore In Hometown Sellout

Dave Portnoy Beefs With Massachusetts Pizza Shop Owner

However, Reese and Morant are far from the only people that Barstool has gone after. In September 2023, Portnoy saw his beef with the owner of Dragon Pizza in Somerville, Massachusetts go viral. Portnoy visited the shop in an episode of his show, One Bite Pizza. While reviewing the pizza shop, Portnoy was interrupted by the owner, who confronted the media mogul. "Enjoy your pizza as any customer but I don’t appreciate what you do. Coming in and judging a business with one bite," the owner yelled at Portnoy. Ever the mature human being, Portnoy had Barstool publish an article that called the man "one of the worst humans in history".

Portnoy, the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, may have a legion of fans online. However, he is much less loved in the real world. In 2013, Portnoy tried to run for Mayor of Boston but failed to get enough signatures to appear on the ballot. Furthermore, many Massachusetts residents aren't fond of him. MassTok has been full of videos of people hailing the pizza shop owner as a hero for standing up to Portnoy. Of course, Barstool's loyal army of trolls was also present to attack the man who said some mildly mean things to "El Presidente".

Read More:

[via]