Shaq Is A "Father Figure" To Angel Reese, LSU Star Declares

Angel Reese has called Shaq a "father figure" during a wide-ranging interview that she and other members of LSU did with USA Today. "There’s really strong parallels in their personalities. They love people, they welcome the spotlight that comes with stardom, they both have a great love for this school and an enthusiasm for life," said Bob Starkey, an LSU assistant coach. During his long tenure in Baton Rouge, Starkey has coached both Shaq and Reese.

Furthermore, Reese used "father figure" to describe Shaq, saying she didn't see him as a role model or basketball mentor. They have a light airy relationship, which ranges from Shaq giving Reese business advice to Reese roasting Shaq if he is ever spotted out with a woman. Additionally, Reese said she plans to have Shaq walk with her on Senior Day, an honor typically reserved for family members. If Reese plans to declare for the WNBA this year, Senior Day will likely be LSU's regular-season finale at home against Kentucky.

Angel Reese & LSU Prepare For Undefeated South Carolina

However, LSU doesn't look like a team ready to repeat as national champions right now. They are 18-2, having suffered losses to then-No. 20 Colorado and unranked Auburn. And now, they have a game that will likely decide the SEC regular-season title despite it only being late January. Tonight (January 25) sees Reese and the Tigers welcome No. 1 South Carolina to Baton Rouge.

Despite losing all five starters from last year's Final Four team and the 2022 National Championship-winning roster, the Gamecocks are somehow even better this year. Notably, the offensive output of South Carolina is currently on pace to be the highest of the Dawn Staley era, which began in 2008. And for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, her biggest worry is whether Reese and company can withstand the onslaught. "Where we're not polished is on the defensive end of the floor and sacrificing our bodies and taking charges and keeping people in front of you, getting back in transition defense," Mulkey said earlier in the season.

