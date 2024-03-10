Kamilla Cardoso Sinks First-Ever Three-Pointer To Save South Carolina, Sports World Goes Wild

South Carolina remained undefeated as senior Kamilla Cardoso hit her first career three-pointer to give the Gamecocks a 74-73 win over Tennessee in the SEC Conference Tournament semifinals. South Carolina had squandered a 13-point halftime lead and were staring down their first loss in almost a year when the Brazilian star hit her miraculous buzzer-beater. She was immediately mobbed by her teammates, disappearing under a pile of bodies. South Carolina will face Angel Reese and LSU later today in the tournament final.

The sports world was quick to react to Cardoso's heroics. "Oh My God!!! What a game!!! #kamillacordoso with the game winning 3 with 1.1 seconds on the clock!! Wow!! What A Shot!!! This was awesome to watch!!!" wrote NFL legend Terrell Owens. "Kamilla you shoot now!? 😱 where was this in AAU," wrote WNBA star and Cardoso's former AAU teammate Rhyne Howard.

Kamilla Cardoso Three Headlines Wild Day Of Women's Basketball

However, Cardoso's heroics were not the only big story of the day. Iowa State kept their postseason dreams alive as they took down No. 17 Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. They will face conference regular-season champions Oklahoma on Monday. Meanwhile, High Point, a favorite to win the Big South, was stunned by Presbyterian, who had gone 8-8 in conference play. They will face Radford in the tournament final later today.

Today sees multiple automatic bids to March Madness locked up. Iowa looks to win their third consecutive tournament title as they take on Nebraska. Meanwhile, NC State and Notre Dame face off in the ACC. As mentioned, South Carolina and LSU battle it out for the SEC crown. Additionally, USC and Stanford play for the final Pac-12 crown. There are also automatic bids on the line in the Southern Conference and Atlantic 10. Conference tournaments continue through March 17. Later that same day, Selection Sunday will occur to announce the brackets for March Madness.

