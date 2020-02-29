south carolina
- SportsDonald Trump To Attend South Carolina-Clemson Game This WeekendTrump will be in Columbia for the 120th Palmetto Bowl.By Ben Mock
- SportsNCAA Women's Basketball Season To Begin In ParisSouth Carolina and Notre Dame will open the women's basketball season in Paris.By Ben Mock
- NewsBlacc Zacc Drops "Life Of A Trapper" Album Ft. Toosii, Fatt Loc & MoreBlacc Zacc is newly independent and rapping all things Trap with his new 17-track project "Life Of A Trapper."By hnhh
- LifeSouth Carolina Mall Shooting Leaves At Least 12 Injured & 10 Shot: ReportPolice have shared that “at least three” people were spotted carrying firearms inside Columbiana Centre Mall this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz's Feelings Were Hurt Thanks To Unreliable Fans In South CarolinaBoosie's last-ditch effort to get a green belt in South Carolina was sadly unsuccessful.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeInvestigation Opened Into Use Of Force During South Carolina ArrestProtests have erupted since twin brother Ricky and Travis Price were injured by police officers while being arrested. By Joe Abrams
- SportsFormer NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills Himself & 5 OthersPhillip Adams killed a doctor and his family on Wednesday, including two grandchildren.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeArrest Made In Shooting Death Of South Carolina Rapper 18VenoAn arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the young rapper in late January has been made. By Madusa S.
- MusicSouth Carolina Rapper 18veno Shot & Killed: ReportSouth Carolina rapper 18veno has reportedly been shot and killed.By Cole Blake
- SportsSouth Carolina Fires HC Will Muschamp After 2-5 Start To SeasonWill Muschamp was let go at South Carolina.By Cole Blake
- NewsBlacc Zacc Nabs Kevin Gates, 42 Dugg & More On "803 Legend"Blacc Zacc returns with a brand new album, "803 Legend."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlacc Zacc Announces New Album & Releases "Tennis" SingleBlacc Zacc releases his new single "Tennis" from his upcoming album "803 Legend".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Says Young Black People Can Go Anywhere In South Carolina If They're "Not Liberal"U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says young Black people and young immigrants can go "anywhere they want" in South Carolina as long as they're "not liberal."By Aron A.
- NewsBlacc Zacc & Foogiano Know You Already "Knew Dat"The Carolina Narco grabs Foogiano for a new song and video.By Dre D.
- NewsBlacc Zacc Asserts Himself As An "803 Legend" On New SingleBlacc Zacc releases the new single for "803 Legend."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Does Not Make Ballot In South Carolina Following RallyThe Birthday Party won't be a candidate in South Carolina. By Aron A.
- Antics50 Cent Blames Jay-Z For Kanye West's Harriet Tubman CommentsKanye West's first campaign rally in South Carolina included a tearful breakdown and some wild comments about Harriet Tubman.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Holds First Presidential Campaign Rally: Watch LiveWatch the live-stream of Kanye West's first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKanye West Holding First Presidential Campaign Rally In SCKanye West's presidential campaign is heading to South Carolina.By Aron A.
- PoliticsKanye West's Fighting For A Spot On South Carolina Ballot For 2020 ElectionKanye West is really jumping into politics.By Aron A.
- CrimeGucci Mane's Artist Foogiano Concert In South Carolina Ends In Fatal Shooting: ReportA shooting at a nightclub in South Carolina where Gucci Mane's artist Foogiano leads to two deaths and 12 injuries.By Aron A.
- RandomTwo Alligators Duel It Out On Golf Course: Watch The Insane VideoWatch two alligators battle it out on the golf course.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsKiller Mike Campaigns For Bernie Sanders In South CarolinaKiller Mike holds it down for Bernie Sanders in South Carolina. By Dominiq R.