South Carolina & LSU Bench-Clearing Brawl Leads To Several Ejections & An Arrest

A bench-clearing brawl during the South Carolina-LSU game on Sunday led to several ejections as well as an arrest. With two minutes left in the SEC Tournament championship, South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who then fouled Fulwiley to prevent an easy layup.

After the play, Johnson threw an elbow at Ashlyn Watkins. Kamilla Cardoso quickly retaliated by shoving Johnson to the ground. From there, the benches emptied and a police officer jumped onto the court to chase down a fan, who was reportedly later revealed to have been Johnson's brother.

LSU & South Carolina Go At It

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 10: Flau'jae Johnson #4, Janae Kent #20 of the LSU Lady Tigers, and MiLaysia Fulwiley #12 of the South Carolina Gamecocks wrestle for a ball in the first quarter during the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 10, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Referees eventually ejected Cardoso for physical fighting and both benches for going on the court. Cardoso will miss the first round of the NCAA tournament for the ejection. South Carolina went on to win 79-72. Check out a clip of the fight below.

LSU-South Carolina Game Leads To Brawl

welll... pic.twitter.com/qGFFvRFICf — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 10, 2024 BREAKING: In LSU // South Carolina matchup, ref makes following declaration after altercation: • intentional foul on Flau’jae

• Penalty on Kamilla Cardoso for fighting

• all players leaving the bench ejected pic.twitter.com/AHRELy4Dd5 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) March 10, 2024 BREAKING: Announcers have CORRECTED their statement that anyone ejected will not be available in the tournament. If you were disqualified for a FIGHTING PENALTY - you will not play in the first round of NCAA tournament. This would ONLY be Kamilla Cardoso. — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) March 10, 2024

Earlier in the weekend, LSU's Last-Tear Poa suffered a scary injury that resulted in her needing a stretcher to get off the court during the team's win over Ole Miss. Angel Reese said afterward: "That was the hardest last five minutes of a game I've ever played, emotionally, physically, mentally." Be on the lookout for further updates on NCAA Women's Basketball on HotNewHipHop.

