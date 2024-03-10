South Carolina & LSU Bench-Clearing Brawl Leads To Several Ejections & An Arrest

Benches cleared in a wild brawl during South Carolina-LSU.

BYCole Blake
LSU v South Carolina

A bench-clearing brawl during the South Carolina-LSU game on Sunday led to several ejections as well as an arrest. With two minutes left in the SEC Tournament championship, South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who then fouled Fulwiley to prevent an easy layup.

After the play, Johnson threw an elbow at Ashlyn Watkins. Kamilla Cardoso quickly retaliated by shoving Johnson to the ground. From there, the benches emptied and a police officer jumped onto the court to chase down a fan, who was reportedly later revealed to have been Johnson's brother.

Read More: Angel Reese Says She Can No Longer Attend Classes In Person

LSU & South Carolina Go At It

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 10: Flau'jae Johnson #4, Janae Kent #20 of the LSU Lady Tigers, and MiLaysia Fulwiley #12 of the South Carolina Gamecocks wrestle for a ball in the first quarter during the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 10, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Referees eventually ejected Cardoso for physical fighting and both benches for going on the court. Cardoso will miss the first round of the NCAA tournament for the ejection. South Carolina went on to win 79-72. Check out a clip of the fight below.

LSU-South Carolina Game Leads To Brawl

Earlier in the weekend, LSU's Last-Tear Poa suffered a scary injury that resulted in her needing a stretcher to get off the court during the team's win over Ole Miss. Angel Reese said afterward: "That was the hardest last five minutes of a game I've ever played, emotionally, physically, mentally." Be on the lookout for further updates on NCAA Women's Basketball on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: LSU Apologizes For Flau'jae Johnson 9/11 Reference

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Auburn v LSUSportsAngel Reese Gets Auburn Revenge, Another Big 10 Top Seed Falls
LSU v IowaSportsLSU Make Kim Mulkey The Richest Coach In Women's Basketball
Tennessee v South CarolinaSportsKamilla Cardoso Sinks First-Ever Three-Pointer To Save South Carolina, Sports World Goes Wild
LSU v Virginia TechSportsFlau'jae Johnson Reveals Her Dream Collab Is J. Cole