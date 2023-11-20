Angel Reese Responds To Rumor That She Was Suspended Due To Low GPA

Angel Reese had an amazing season last year with the LSU Tigers. Overall, she was able to go out and win the National Title with her teammates. Although there was a bit of controversy due to her on-court celebrations, many dismissed these criticisms as disingenuous. Subsequently, she got all sorts of NIL deals and some believe she is already making a few million despite being in college. She will be in the WNBA soon enough, and fans are excited for her future matchups with the likes of Caitlin Clark.

Unfortunately, Angel Reese has found herself at the center of a controversy with the Tigers. Firstly, her mom and Flau'Jae Johnson's mom have been feuding on social media. It seemed as though Johnson's mother was implying that Reese was doing poorly academically. Well, that was all brought to a head over the weekend as Reese didn't play a recent game. Her head coach said she was still on the team but was absent for unknown reasons. Fans speculated that a low GPA is keeping her out of the lineup.

Angel Reese Hits Back

In the tweet above from yesterday afternoon, Reese decided to respond to the noise. "Please don't believe everything you read," she wrote. It was a simple yet effective response that dispelled some of the rumors that are out there. However, the reason for her absence still remains unknown. It remains to be seen if LSU will ever divulge that information. For now, fans will be left to speculate on what happened. Either way, this is not the way LSU was hoping to start their season.

