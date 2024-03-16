South Carolina Star Becomes Steph Curry's First NIL Signing

South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley has become the first collegiate athlete to sign with Steph Curry's NIL brand. Per the brand, Fulwiley will be an "ambassador" at the NCAA tournament later this month and will sport Curry-branded shoes for the rest of her collegiate career. Fulwiley was recently crowned MVP of the SEC tournament, the first freshman to capture the award.

Fulwiley is averaging 11.8/2.9/2.3 this season amid the Gamecocks' second consecutive undefeated regular season. However, here solid contributions have been overshadowed by the outstanding seasons of USC's Juju Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hildago. South Carolina will enter March Madness as the number one overall seed. However, in a rare move, they will be without star senior Kamilla Cardoso for their opening game. Cardoso is serving a one-game suspension for fighting in South Carolina's title game against LSU.

Selection Sunday Looms

Just one day remains until the brackets for March Madness 2024 are revealed. Saturday and Sunday will see the final 13 conference titles decided, finalizing the 32 teams that receive an automatic berth to the tournament. This group already contains everyone from giants like South Carolina and UConn to first-time dancers such as Presbyterian and Texas A&M - Corpus Christi. The remain conferences to be decided are the MAC, WAC, MAAC, MEAC, SWAC, C-USA, Ivy League, Big West, Atlantic Sun, Patriot, CAA, and MVC. Additionally, nine champions will be decided on Saturday, with the final four decided just hours before the bracket reveal on Sunday.

36 teams will be announced alongside the conference champions tomorrow. This will include the 8 "First Four" teams, who play a preliminary play-in game. The bracket is split into 16 quadrants, with the highest seed in each quadrant hosting the first two rounds. After the first two rounds, the tournament moves to two regional sites - Portland and Albany. The final four and national championship game will take place in Cleveland. Meanwhile, the men's national championship game takes place in Glendale, Arizona this year.

