Juwan Howard Fired By Michigan After Historically Bad Season

Juwan Howard has been fired as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team. This follows one of the worst seasons in team history. After starting 6-5, the team won just two games after December 16, finishing 8-24, as well as 3-17 in conference play.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach. Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M. For all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

Read More: Louisville Lie About Player Transferring, Blown Out At Home As He Watches From The Stands

NCAA Sued Over Transgender Inclusion Policy

A group of current and former college athletes, led by former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, has sued the NCAA over its policy allowing transgender athletes to compete. The lawsuit primarily focuses on the inclusion of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas (Penn) at the 2022 NCAA National Championships. Gaines, who has become a right-wing anti-trans advocate since graduating, finished joint fifth with Thomas in the 200-yard final. However, Gaines claimed she was excluded from celebrating because Thomas was handed the fifth-place trophy and not her. Another plaintiff is Tylor Mathieu (Florida). Mathieu finished 9th in 500 free qualification. This meant she missed out on the final, which Thomas won.

Of course, it's far from the first time Thomas has been the target of right-wing attacks. The right-wing media, Gaines included, lost their collective minds when it was reported that Thomas had been nominated for "NCAA Woman of the Year". Except she hadn't. She had been nominated as Penn's candidate for the Ivy League nomination but ultimately wasn't selected.

Read More: Enes Freedom Says He'd Put Up Ridiculous Numbers In The WNBA During Anti-Trans Rant

[via]