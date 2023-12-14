Louisville Lie About Player Transferring, Blown Out At Home As He Watches From The Stands

Louisville has been caught in a lie after announcing that a player was entering the transfer portal. The lie was exposed after the player in question to say he had done no such thing. The Cardinals put out an official statement announcing that JUCO transfer Koron Davis had declared for the transfer portal. However, Davis then took to social media to dispute the claim, saying he enjoyed "being a Cardinal". A day later, Louisville released a second statement, this time saying that Davis had been formally dismissed from the team.

However, things only got worse for the Cardinals as they were soundly beaten 75-63 by a 3-7 Arkansas State team later that day. As the Cardinals fell to 4-6, social media users were quick to spot that Davis was in the sparse crowd, cheering on his now-former teammates. After the game, second-year head coach Kenny Payne declined to address the situation. "It's emotional for me because he's a good kid. It's one of those circumstances where we've already addressed it," Payne said. Some believe that the transfer announcement was a poor-conceived attempt to protect Davis. The team made the original announcement instead of outright announcing he had been cut from the team.

Flau'jae Johnson Opens For Rod Wave

In more positive college basketball news, LSU sophomore Flau'jae Johnson took some time away from Baton Rouge to perform at a Rod Wave concert in Atlanta. Johnson performed a few of the tracks she has released in recent years, including her best-known hit, "Big 4". Previously, Johnson has performed at a LeBron James party as well as LSU's national championship celebration back in April.

However, her music has also proven controversial at times. On May 9, LSU guard and rapper Flau'jae Johnson dropped a remix of Latto's "Put It On Da Floor". In putting her own style on the track, Johnson included the lyric "In this 911, blowing smoke like them towers." The song quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with right-wing outlets such as Fox and Outkick very angry at Johnson for "mocking" 9/11. However, Johnson later issued an apology. “I just want to come on here and let ya’ll know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way shape or form would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

