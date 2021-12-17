Louisville
- SportsLouisville Lie About Player Transferring, Blown Out At Home As He Watches From The StandsLouisville were called out by Koron Davis, who was dismissed from the team after saying he had never requested a transfer.By Ben Mock
- MusicRod Wave Jumps Off A Balcony With Jack Harlow At Louisville Show: WatchThe pair also performed their 2022 single "Yungen."By Ben Mock
- MixtapesEST Gee Continues To Level Up On New Project "El Toro 2"EST Gee taps 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and the late Static Major for his new project, "El Toro 2."By Aron A.
- MusicJack Harlow Faces Backlash After Wearing A BonnetJack Harlow rocked a bonnet to a recent Louisville City FC match and fans are coming at him on social media.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentWho Is EST Gee?Louisville rapper EST Gee has been through the wringer, resulting in a composed yet enraged sound that transcends today's hip-hop scene. By Caleb Hardy
- Music VideosJack Harlow's "They Don't Love It" Music Video Takes Us On A Tour Of Louisville: WatchThe song appears on Harlow's new "Jackman" album, and finds him boastfully comparing himself to Eminem.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeShooter In Deadly Louisville Attack Has Been IdentifiedNew Details emerge about Louisville shooter. By Randy Mitchell
- CrimeMass Shooting Claims Multiple Casualties in LouisvilleMultiple people are dead after a mass shooting in Louisville. By Randy Mitchell
- Mixtapes2KBaby Shares New Album, "Scared 2 Love"The Louisville rapper returns barely a month after his last mixtape, the Lil Wayne-inspired "Sorry 4 The Hate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsEST Gee Unveils Two New Singles, "Blow Up" & "If I Stop Now"Listen to two new singles from EST Gee.By Aron A.
- Mixtapes2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, "Sorry 4 The Hate"The Louisville rapper is honoring one of the GOATs with a collection of remixes to the hottest instrumentals today.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYungeen Ace & EST GEE Team Up For "Gang Nem"The fiery cut comes from Ace's newest album "Survivor Of The Trenches," his second of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, & More Participate In Celebrity Kickball GameJack Harlow played in a celebrity kickball tournament in Louisville featuring several other noteworthy stars.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsEST Gee & 42 Dugg "Last Ones Left" ReviewDespite feeling more like a compilation than a joint project, EST Gee and 42 Dugg strike gold whenever they're in sync with one another. By Aron A.
- MusicLouisville Mayor Announces "Jack Harlow Day" Following Tornado Relief EffortsFollowing his contribution to Kentucky tornado relief efforts, Lousiville announces Dec. 18th, 2021 "Jack Harlow Day."By Brianna Lawson
- NewsEST Gee Adds 3 New Songs With Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & Yo Gotti To Deluxe AlbumThe new deluxe edition of EST Gee's album includes features from Future, Yo Gotti, and MoneyBagg Yo.By Alex Zidel