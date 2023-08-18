EST Gee Continues To Level Up On New Project “El Toro 2”

For those who feel like rap music is stale these days, look no further than the latest album from EST Gee. The Louisville native’s proven there’s no ceiling to his creativity with each of his releases and his latest album, El Toro 2 is no exception. The rapper’s latest body of work consists of 20 songs in total with an array of incredible collaborators. Gee calls on the CMG boss Yo Gotti and his labelmate, the incarcerated 42 Dugg, for the tracklist, along with artists like Rylo Rodriguez and Lil Baby. The most surprising feature comes from the late Static Major who appears on “NOBODY ELSE.”

EST Gee’s ear for production, specifically, shines across the project. Frequent collaborator, FOREVEROLLING, leaves his imprint across the tracklist while producers like Tay Keith, Johngotit, Einer Bankz, and Fridayy also contribute to the tracklist. El Toro 2 serves as the sequel to EST Gee’s 2021 project and his second offering of the year following MAD. It’s another impressive opus from one of Louisville’s finest.

EST Gee Delivers On New Album El Toro 2

In the weeks leading up to the release of El Toro 2, EST Gee gave fans promising glimpses of what to expect. First, he provided fans with “TURN THE STREETS UP” in late May, less than three months after releasing MAD. Then, he dropped off the single, “XXL” followed by “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI” ft. Yo Gotti, who also appears on the outro of the project. Overall, EST Gee proves that he’s not slowing down in any capacity.

In addition to his solo efforts, EST Gee has been putting his best foot forward to shine a light on his label, Young Shiners. Between the release of MAD and El Toro 2, he released, Shiners Are Forever, a compilation project highlighting the artists on the Young Shiners roster. At this point, Gee has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with while proving that his ear for talent is just as strong as his ear for top-tier production. Check out El Toro 2 above.

