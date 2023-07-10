young shiners
- MixtapesEST Gee Continues To Level Up On New Project "El Toro 2"EST Gee taps 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and the late Static Major for his new project, "El Toro 2."By Aron A.
- MixtapesEST Gee & Young Shiners Remind Us That "Shiners Are Forever" On New CompilationThe Louisville MC leads his collective on this hard-hitting and crowded tape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEST Gee Launches New Label, Young ShinersEST Gee's new label, Young Shiners, are dropping a debut mixtape.By Cole Blake