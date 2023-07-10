EST Gee has announced the launch of his new record label, Young Shiners, with Sony’s Santa Anna service company. The collective will feature a number of artists from EST Gee’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The names include EST Lil Zoski, EST Marti, EST DonWon, as well as EST SkiMike, and EST Lu Mike.

“It’s an exciting time,” Santa Anna founder, Todd Moscowitz, said in a statement, as noted by AllHipHop. “Propelling the creative potential and success as artists build their own ventures is at the helm of what Santa Anna is. We’re thrilled to be galvanizing that kind of support behind one of hip hop’s leading rappers and the burgeoning artists he’s looking to uplift.”

EST Gee Performs In Mississippi

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI – APRIL 15: Rapper EST Gee performs during Kodak Black & Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

EST Gee further added: “I feel like it’s my purpose. You get to a point in your life where you just feel like you know what you were put here to do, and I think this is a major part of it. And for me, that’s giving visibility to people who wouldn’t have had the chance otherwise. I’m grateful that Santa Anna saw the vision I have for us, it’s time for the world to see what we’re made of.”

EST Gee’s Mixtape Announcement

EST SkiMike previously dropped the debut single, “Disrespect,” from the crew’s upcoming first project, Shiners Are Forever. Additionally, the song released with an accompanying music video. The mixtape will be available on Friday, July 14. “We can’t be messed with in any shape or form ever,” EST SkiMike said. “Our whole life the odds have been against us coming out of Louisville and Section 8. Shiners Are Forever and we ain’t ever going to stop shining.” EST Lu Mike added: “It’s deeper than music when it comes to us. We are a true family so trust and believe Shiners Are Forever.”

