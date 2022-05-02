record label
- MusicBlueface Lists Off The Signees On His MILF Music LabelWho else will he sign?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBlueface Is Supposedly Done Making Music: "I Retired I’m The Label Now"Do you believe Blueface?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTrinidad James Cautions Megan Thee Stallion Amid 1501 Departure: "You Need A Team To Make Money"Trinidad James has some words of advice for Megan Thee Stallion.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBirdman Claims Drake Signed Bad Bunny To OVO Since "Day One"Bad Bunny is currently signed with Rimas Entertainment. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearJadakiss Is Star-Struck By His New Chain Honoring The LOX's D-Block LabelPaul Mazza crafted the special piece for the legendary New York lyricist, dripped from edge to edge with diamonds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEST Gee Launches New Label, Young ShinersEST Gee's new label, Young Shiners, are dropping a debut mixtape.By Cole Blake
- MusicMurphy Lee Says St. Lunatics Were "Threatened" Into Signing To UniversalMurphy Lee recently opened up about St. Lunatics signing to Universal.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLogic Signs His Father To Bobby Boy RecordsLogic says he wants to teach his father about "Black Ownership."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRobin Thicke Speaks On His Connection To Hip-Hop On Drink ChampsThe "Masked Singer" judge has a long list of industry connections, accolades, and name-drops.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCordae Speaks On Turning Down What Eventually Became A Smash Pop HitCordae says he turns down 95% of things, including a pop song that became a smash hit.By Noah Grant
- MusicNicki Minaj Likes Tweets About Signing Ice SpiceWhile she's liked a lot of tweets about her and Spice's new friendship, some particularly stand out as a potential big move for both artists.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- IndustryNicki Minaj Diss Tweets: Rapper Says Other Labels Pay For Online Hate"If I don't remind them that we're actually here to rap, who will?" the mother of one asked while on Live with Rah Ali earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj's Record Label Signs 4 Artists: Nana Fofie, Skeng, London Hill, And Rico DannaThe exciting news means the Trinidadian rapper is the first woman to have her own label.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Khaled Reveals He Signed To Def Jam During Press ConferenceThe We The Best mogul's partnership with Def Jam Records will bring some big things for the music group, including new artists and executives.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobby Shmurda Discusses How Going Independent Has Changed His CareerBobby Shmurda says that he's already making more money than ever after going independent.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures50 Cent says that former G-Unit artists would blame him for their shortcomings "all the time."By Cole Blake
- MusicYo Gotti Signs GloRilla To CMG Records Following “FNF” ReleaseYo Gotti has signed "FNF (Let's Go)" rapper GloRilla to his label, CMG Records.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Signs Tate Kobang To Her LabelDMV's Tate Kobang inks a deal with Nicki Minaj. By Aron A.
- MusicH.E.R. Sues Record Label MBK Entertainment To Be Released From ContractH.E.R. wants to be released from her record deal with MBK Entertainment, which she signed at 14 years old.By Cole Blake
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Launches EZMNY Records With Motown, Leon Thomas Signed As First ArtistTy Dolla $ign is making EZMNY moves.By Hayley Hynes