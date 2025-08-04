Daddy Yankee Axes His Label Due To Fiery Divorce Drama

Daddy Yankee is still a king of reggaetón, but the Puerto Rican superstar is sadly seeing his empire crumble due to a nasty divorce with his ex wife Mireddys González. Now, AllHipHop reports that he had to shut down his label, El Cartel Records, due to González and her sister's alleged attempts to put $100 million from the label in their pockets.

DY filed a federal lawsuit in Puerto Rico seeking millions, claims he had to ax the company due to the alleged mismanagement. El Cartel Records officially shut down on April 23 of this year due to difficulties in running the business, responding to audits, and tracking financial activity.

The reason why is Daddy Yankee's accusations of data destruction. The lawsuit accuses Mireddys González and her sister Ayeicha locked him out of key emails and deleted four years of financial and business history. Forensics reportedly backed this up, and Mireddys claimed under oath that deleting emails was more about protecting her privacy rather than obstructing proof.

Daddy Yankee Lawsuit

Mar 12, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee waves at the crowd prior to the game between Venezuela and Puerto Rico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, the legal filing alleges that Yankee couldn't access his financials for more than a year before he took this to court. However, when a judge reinstated his full company control in late December last year, he says he had suffered too much damage already. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims federal law violations and wants to secure any other deleted or disappeared materials that the González sisters might still possess.

All this drama started with Daddy Yankee's divorce filing last year, which asked for business records. He accused Mireddys González of trying to steal $100 million from the company and delete various records to cover her tracks.