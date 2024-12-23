Daddy Yankee & Ex-Wife's $100 Million Divorce Battle Reaches Partial Agreement

Daddy Yankee and High School sweetheart strike an agreement in divorce battle.

Daddy Yankee reached a partial agreement with his estranged wife during a court hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico, addressing accusations that she withdrew $100 million from two of his companies without his consent. The reggaeton legend appeared calm and composed as he arrived at the courthouse on Friday (December 20), dressed in a sharp black suit and tie. Speaking briefly to reporters, the Puerto Rican icon downplayed the drama. “These things happen,” he remarked before heading inside.

During the hearing, an agreement was reached “in good faith” between Yankee and Mireddys González, his wife of nearly three decades and high school sweetheart. The legal dispute arose after Daddy Yankee filed documents accusing González of transferring significant funds without his authorization. Behind closed doors, the parties decided that the artist would regain control of his companies, El Cartel Records and Los Cangris. Effective December 26, Daddy Yankee will assume the role of president for both entities, ensuring that his creative and business ventures remain firmly under his direction.

After the proceedings, Daddy Yankee addressed the media, speaking with poise and respect for his former partner. “I have always respected Mrs. González, and I ask that you respect her as well,” he said, underscoring his commitment to privacy and mutual respect amid their public separation. The couple, who wed in 1995, share two children and were once seen as a model of longevity in the music industry. However, their union has reached its conclusion after nearly 30 years together. Earlier this month, Daddy Yankee announced their split, a revelation that coincided with his decision to dedicate himself to Christianity.