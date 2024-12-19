Daddy Yankee Accuses Estranged Wife Of Withdrawing $100M Without Authorization Amid Divorce

Daddy Yankee announced his divorce roughly two weeks ago.

Amid his divorce from his wife of 29 years, Mireddys González, Daddy Yankee has hit her with some shocking allegations. In new legal documents obtained by Billboard, he accuses González and her sister Ayeicha González Castellano of withdrawing millions from company accounts without authorization. More specifically, he alleges they took $80 million from the El Cartel Records account and $20 million from the Los Cangris music account.

He calls the alleged move a “desperate attempt” that went against “warnings received and express requests that she put a stop to any management and initiative that would compromise the company’s finance," according to the outlet. “It now becomes evident why she has wanted to keep him in the dark and deny him information about the withdrawals and cash movements that she and her sister make behind his back," the filing alleges. In dual motions filed earlier this week, Daddy Yankee demanded the “immediate” removal of González and her sister from both the accounts and administrative duties of the companies.

The allegations arrived just weeks after Daddy Yankee announced that he and González decided to go their separate ways. "With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” he wrote on his Instagram story in Spanish this month. “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys.”