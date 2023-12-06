Daddy Yankee Dedicates His Life To Christianity Amid Retirement From Music

Earlier this week, Daddy Yankee brought his farewell tour to Puerto Rico, announcing that as he retires from music he plans to dedicate his life to Christianity. He shared a clip from his performance on Instagram along with a lengthy message about the transition, calling it the beginning of a new chapter.

“Family: This day for me, is the most important day in my life,” he began. “Tonight I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one. He continued, also quoting the New Testament. “For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life?" he wrote. "Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done.”

Daddy Yankee Shares An Emotional Message

He shared a clip from the show, where he got emotional with the crowd. “Living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” he explained in Spanish. “I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness […] All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom."

“Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico,” he added. What do you think of Daddy Yankee's recent message? What about the performer retiring from music to dedicate his life to Christianity? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

