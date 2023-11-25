Juicy J Promises 7 Albums Next Year, Seemingly Hints At Retirement

Juicy J has revealed that he plans to release seven albums in 2024. “I got about 7 albums I’m dropping 2024 I never worked this hard in my life,” the iconic rapper and producer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However, he also lowkey hinted that he would be retiring after such a packed release schedule. “After this I’m gonna buy a house on the beach let my hair grow all the way out & become a full time hippie [trophy emoji] ya dig?” his post continued.

While Juicy released the mixtape Mental Trillness earlier this year, he hasn't dropped a full album since 2020. The Hustle Continues peaked at #68 on the Billboard Album 200, a major jump from 2017's Rubba Band Business, which barely charted at #191. However, few of Juicy's solo projects have made much of a chart impact. His best solo project by far was 2013's Stay Trippy. That peaked at #4 while also topping the US Rap album chart.

Read More: Juicy J On Never Doing Cocaine: "I Just Felt Like If I Did It, I’d Die”

Juicy J Expresses Concern About The State Of Rap

Juicy's plan to release seven albums next year comes after he expressed concern about the state of the music industry. Last month, Juicy proposed drastic measures to combat a decline in rap sales. “I don’t a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but rap music is down 40%. Check the charts. Check the math. What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this shit. Because it’s down 40% this year. Do your research. This is a fact," Juicy noted.

His solution was to host a roundtable of rap's brightest minds. “Let’s have a conversation. What are we gonna do? We gotta figure some shit out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big ass f-cking meeting. Let’s talk about this sh-t, how we can turn this sh-t around. Because this is how we eat. This is how we make money," he suggested. However, the industry will have to wait until next year to see if Juicy's mammoth release schedule can help fix the problem he perceives in the business.

Read More: Wallo Disagrees With Juicy J's Take On The State Of Hip-Hop

[via]