Juicy J On Never Doing Cocaine: “I Just Felt Like If I Did It, I’d Die”

Juicy J made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday (Sept. 11) to talk about his new recently released memoir Chronicles of the Juice Man. The memoir discusses challenges that Juicy J faced coming up, as well as his ascent to stardom. Revealing the path that led him from the gritty streets of Memphis in the 1980s, the Three 6 Mafia legend shares his story. He offers readers a vivid picture of his unwavering dedication to success amid numerous distractions. While Juicy J's past includes experimenting with various substances, there's one drug he has steadfastly sworn off: cocaine. During the interview, he revealed that this decision is deeply rooted in a haunting childhood memory. He watched a television report about a basketball player whose tragic demise was attributed to cocaine use.

"When I was like a kid, I was watching TV and I seen this basketball player named Len Bias and they said, ‘Oh, Len Bias — he died on cocaine,” Juicy J explained. “I was like, ‘I ain’t never doin’ cocaine.’ When I seen that, it stuck in my head. I just felt like if I did it, I’d die."

Juicy J Talks New Memoir

Consequently, Juicy J went on to reflect on how he began noticing cocaine all around him shortly after that moment. Throughout his career, despite numerous opportunities and offers to indulge in cocaine, he consistently declined. Notably, before Three 6 Mafia's Verzuz battle with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in 2021, Juicy J engaged in a candid conversation with Nas and Miss Info on The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop. He openly discussed the rampant drug use that contributed to his group's eventual downfall. “From heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills,” he continued. “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and s--t, everybody’s on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, you know things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody, it happened.”

In earlier interviews, Juicy J has taken a vocal stance against drug use. He has shared a memory in which he deeply regrets not intervening when Mac Miller was using drugs in the studio. In a conversation with Allison Kugel, he recalled a time when Mac Miller brought in a "party pack" of drugs to the session. "We was in the recording studio and he had a party pack … it’s like every kind of drug you can take and it’s in a pack or a box or whatever,” Juicy J said to Kugel. “He pulls out this box and pops a couple of things and he offers me some coke. If I could turn back the hands of time, I would have snatched that box. And I know he probably would have tried to fight me, but I would have snatched that box and I would’ve dumped it in the toilet and flushed it.” This glimpse into Juicy J's life and convictions underscores his enduring commitment to both his personal journey. In addition, he emphasizes the broader message of responsible choices in the world of hip-hop.

