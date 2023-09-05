Juicy J Claims Mac Miller Brought “Every Kind Of Drug You Can Take” To The Studio Prior To His Death

Juicy J says that Mac Miller once brought a “party pack” of tons of different drugs to the studio prior to his death. He reflected on the moment during a recent interview with Allison Kugel. Juicy says he regrets not taking the drugs away from him and being a better influence.

“We was in the recording studio and he had a party pack … it’s like every kind of drug you can take and it’s in a pack or a box or whatever,” Juicy J said. “He pulls out this box and pops a couple of things and he offers me some coke. If I could turn back the hands of time, I would have snatched that box. And I know he probably would have tried to fight me, but I would have snatched that box and I would’ve dumped it in the toilet and flushed it.”

Read More: Juicy J Reflects On The Simple Glory Of “Slob On My Knob,” Mac Miller & More

Juicy J Performs At The Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life Benefit Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Juicy J performs onstage during “Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life” Concert Benefiting The Launch Of The Mac Miller Circles Fund at The Greek Theatre on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LiveNation)

From there, Juicy discussed his broader relationship with the late rapper. “I knew Mac Miller when he was like 17,” he told Kugel. “I threw his 18th birthday party at my studio … He was like a little brother to me. I hated to see him do that. He was around 25 or 26 before he passed, so he a grown-ass man. I seen what he was doing, I didn’t say anything. I just told him, ‘I’m cool, I’m straight. Let’s just finish the music.’ I swear, if I could turn back the hands of time, I would have snatched that box and thrown that box across the street.”

Juicy J Reflects On Mac Miller

Juicy J continued: “And [I should’ve] said, ‘Look, get mad if you want, but I love you, bro. I want to see you alive. Let’s talk. Let me tell you some stories about my drug use. Let me tell you some stories about growing up and Three 6 Mafia and the whole Memphis scene and what I went through and how things can turn up if you do the wrong drug or you overdose or whatever.’ I wish I could, man.” Juicy further reflects on their last moments together in his new memoir, Chronicles of the Juice Man.

Read More: Vince Staples Explains How Mac Miller “Changed My Life”

[Via]