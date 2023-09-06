Juicy J Recalls Will Smith’s Surprising Response To Three 6 Mafia Winning An Oscar

Juicy J says Will Smith joked about being jealous of Three 6 Mafia after they won an Oscar.

BYCole Blake
Juicy J Recalls Will Smith’s Surprising Response To Three 6 Mafia Winning An Oscar

Juicy J says that Will Smith didn't have the reaction he expected to seeing Three 6 Mafia win an Oscar in 2006. At the time, the group took home the award for Best Original Song for their Hustle & Flow track, “Hard Out Here for A Pimp.” The rapper reflected on meeting Smith at the ceremony during a recent interview with Allison Kugel.

“[Will Smith] ran up, he was like, ‘Man, I’m just mad ‘cause y’all got one before me,’” Juicy J told Kugel. “It could’ve been a joke, but I don’t know him. First of all, when I seen him, I was like, ‘I grew up listening to your music, man. It’s an honor to meet you.’ And he shook my hand, but he was like, ‘Man, what the hell? Y’all got one before me?’ And like I said, he could have been joking. He’s a comedian too. But I didn’t take it like that because I’m thinking people are gonna be like, ‘Congratulations.’ But he didn’t say that.”

Read More: Juicy J Claims Mac Miller Brought “Every Kind Of Drug You Can Take” To The Studio Prior To His Death

Juicy J In Concert

Will Smith didn't win his first Oscar until 2022 when he took home Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biographical sports drama King Richard. It was during the same ceremony that he infamously slapped Chris Rock and received a ban from the event.

Juicy J Discusses Meeting Will Smith

Elsewhere in Juicy J's interview with Kugel, he reflected on his relationship with Mac Miller. In doing so, he admitted that he still regrets not dissuading the late rapper from using drugs when they were in the studio together prior to his death. He specifically recalled a time when Miller brought a “party pack” of tons of different drugs to record.

Read More: Juicy J Shows Gratitude To Rappers Sampling Three 6 Mafia Music

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.