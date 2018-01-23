oscar
- MoviesAngela Bassett Net Worth 2024: What Is The Oscar Winner Worth?From her Oscar win to philanthropy, we uncover her journey.By Axl Banks
- MusicJuicy J Recalls Will Smith’s Surprising Response To Three 6 Mafia Winning An OscarJuicy J says Will Smith joked about being jealous of Three 6 Mafia after they won an Oscar.By Cole Blake
- SportsSandra Bullock Faces Calls From Fans To Forfeit Her Oscar Amid “The Blind Side” ControversySandra Bullock has been brought into the controversy surrounding "The Blind Side."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJennifer Hudson Flexes EGOT Status After Tony Award Arrives In The MailThe "American Idol" alum is now the youngest woman of colour in history to bring home all four awards in the legendary accolade.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoel Coen's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" Trailer Stars Denzel Washington & Frances McDormandJoel Coen puts a new spin on an old story. By Angela Savage
- MoviesAfter Almost 5 Decades, Samuel L. Jackson Is Finally Getting An OscarThese mother-******* took that long?!By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJoey Bada$$ & Diddy Celebrate Oscar WinJoey Bada$$ and Diddy became the latest Oscar-winning rappers after "Two Distant Strangers" took home the Best Live Action Short Film award. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesViggo Mortensen Labels "Green Book" White Savior Criticism As "Bullsh*t"Viggo Mortensen defends "Green Book" from white savior criticism.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Parasite" Accused Of Plot-Jacking Indian FilmBong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" is being accused of plagiarizing Indian filmmaker P.L. Thenappan's 1999 rom-com "Minsara Kanna."By Aron A.
- GramDJ Khaled Anticipates An Oscar Win Since Linking With Michael Bay For New ProjectDJ Khaled's got more on the way. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Feels No Type Of Way About The Oscars Remaining HostlessHart may have started something. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicOffset's Confident In Cardi B Securing An Oscar Nom: "It’s On The Way"She's an actress now. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Announces First Netflix Comedy Special Since "OldTweetsGate"Kevin Hart returns to Netflix in the wake of an Oscars scandal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRihanna, Drake, J-Lo, A-Rod & More Attend Beyonce & Jay Z's Oscar After PartyBey and Jay threw the real party. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Becomes First Black Actor To Win Two Oscars For Best Supporting ActorAli won the award for his role in "Green Book."By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Isn't Losing Sleep Over The "Sorry To Bother You" Oscar SnubBoots Riley explains the reasons for his "blacklisting."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBrie Larson Kept Marvel Plot Lines Secret From Her "Avengers" Co-StarsBrie Larson explains how she managed to keep the peace with "Avengers" spoilers coming out the wazoo.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Has Taken Precedence Over "Infinity War" For A Possible Oscar RunMarvel needs some Oscars. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohn Legend Says He's Breathing "Rarefied Air" As An EGOT WinnerJohn Legend has earned himself a place in the constellations.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentMarvel Is Leading A "Black Panther" Oscar CampaignDisney is hoping that "Black Panther" can yield Oscar gold. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJordan Peele To Produce Docu-Series On Woman Who Cut Off Husband's PenisJordan Peele will be lending his talents to tell the story of Lorena Bobbitt.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson "Humbly & Graciously" Accepts His Razzie AwardJohnson was awarded for his work in "Baywatch." By David Saric
- EntertainmentJames Franco Snubbed From Oscar Nominations Amid Sexual Harassment ClaimsFranco's widely praised performance in "The Disaster Artist" was ignored by voters.
By David Saric