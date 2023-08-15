Sandra Bullock Faces Calls From Fans To Forfeit Her Oscar Amid “The Blind Side” Controversy

Fans on social media are calling for Sandra Bullock to lose her Oscar award for The Blind Side, after former NFL player Michael Oher alleged that the family the film is based upon never adopted him. Instead, he says Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators, then made millions off his name.

“So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories,” one user on Twitter wrote, as noted by TMZ. “The parents blocked $300 in earnings the movie from him getting any of it and gave the money to their real children? WOOOOOOOW!” Another argued: “If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for ‘Precious,'” while a third wrote: “Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she didn’t deserve that shit.”

Read More: Michael Oher Claims Tuohy Family Never Adopted Him

Sandra Bullock With Her Oscar For “The Blind Side”

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 07: Actress Sandra Bullock, winner Best Actress award for “The Blind Side,” attends the 82nd Annual Academy Awards Governor’s Ball held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Oher’s allegation was first made public, earlier this week, in a legal filing against the family. “The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the filing says. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Sean Tuohy responded to the petition the following day. “We’re devastated,” he told the Daily Memphian. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Read More: Sean Tuohy Calls Michael Oher’s Claims “Insulting”

[Via]