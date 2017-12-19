sandra bullock
- Pop CultureSandra Bullock's 7 Best MoviesThe Oscar-winner has had some seriously dramatic, as well as hilarious roles.By Demi Phillips
- SportsSandra Bullock "Heartbroken" By "The Blind Side" ControversyBullock played the matriarch of the Tuohy in the 2009 film.By Ben Mock
- Sports"The Blind Side" Star Defends Sandra Bullock, Tells Fans To Leave Her Alone Amid ControversyQuinton Aaron starred alongside Sandra Bullock as Michael Oher.By Ben Mock
- SportsSandra Bullock Faces Calls From Fans To Forfeit Her Oscar Amid “The Blind Side” ControversySandra Bullock has been brought into the controversy surrounding "The Blind Side."By Cole Blake
- TVThe Oscars: Leonardo Dicaprio, Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, And More Party At "The Godfather" MansionThe Pre-Oscars parties seemed lit this year.By Joy Abraham
- Pop CultureSandra Bullock On Adopting Black Kids: “I Have The Same Feelings As A Woman With Brown Skin”Sandra Bullock spoke about adoption and parenthood on "Red Table Talk."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNetflix Reveals Its 10 Most Popular Original MoviesThe powerhouse streaming service has finally given some insight into its numbers. By Noah John
- EntertainmentMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: "Avengers: Endgame," "LHHATL," & MoreThe MTV Movie & TV Awards happened last night and here are all the winners.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Shares "It's More Important To Be Nice" In MTV Award SpeechThe superstar gave an inspirational speech after receiving the Generation Award.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentHalle Berry Details Which Role She Almost Had Before Sandra BullockHalle Berry details the roles that could have been. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSandra Bullock Teams With Netflix To Produce Sci-Fi Flick "Reborn"Netflix is readying more original content. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Bird Box" Monsters Finally Revealed"A twisted, demonic baby creature."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentThe House In "Bird Box" Has Become A Site Of PilgrimagePeople even showed up on Christmas.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNetflix Says 45 Million Streamers Watched "Bird Box" In Week 1Bird Box is the highest grossing film over 1 week, in Netflix's history.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy's Advice To French Montana: "You Don't Have To Rap, Retire In Your 40s"French Montana bears his soul for the Billboard Magazine Cover Story.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSandra Bullock Claims Tabloid Tried To Pit "Ocean's 8" Cast Against Each OtherBullock believes "everyone wanted us to be pulling each other's hair out."By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Ocean’s 8" Had A Matt Damon Cameo That Was Cut & Here's WhyDamon wasn't cut for reasons that you may think.By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"Ocean's 8" Offically Earns Franchise-Best Debut of $41.5 Million"Ocean's 8" steals the show.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Ocean's 8" Will Take The #1 Spot At The Box OfficeThe ladies have stolen the top spot. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFinal "Oceans 8" Trailer Details Roster Of Thieves For Met Gala Heist & We're Here For ItPeep the elite list of criminals ready to carry out one fabulous heist. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Ocean's 8" Trailer Showcases Rihanna & Sandra Bullock As Criminal MastermindsRihanna is one bad girl.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Oceans 8" Trailer Sees Rihanna, Sandra Bullock & More Rob The Met GalaAdd "Oceans 8" to your list of movies to watch in 2018. By Chantilly Post