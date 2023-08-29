Sandra Bullock’s 7 Best Movies

Sandra Bullock is a household name as far as legendary actresses go. The veteran star has appeared in countless films, proudly donning the movie star persona. Furthermore, her private personal life has maintained the allure surrounding her for several decades. Bullock is also an Oscar winner, taking home the prized trophy for her work in The Blind Side. The gripping movie told the story of NFL star Michael Oher and the Tuohys, who adopted him.

The central figure and reason for the 2009 drama, Oher, recently alleged that the Tuohys never actually adopted him. In addition, he claimed that the Tuohys placed him under a conservatorship and profited off him to the tune of millions. Bullock has also expressed her disappointment with the horrid news. Regardless, she is a decorated actress with many incredible performances under her belt. Here, we revisit her long-standing, celebrated career beyond the headlines.

7. Miss Congeniality

The 2000 classic film follows Gracie Hart, who is a tomboyish FBI agent. She receives a threat from an anonymous bomber who plans to rig the Miss United States beauty pageant. To verify and avoid any future bombings, Gracie is sent to infiltrate the pageant despite her lack of femininity and refinement. Bullock brought the character of Gracie Hart to life with her impeccable comedic timing and humor. Further, the movie created the perfect blend of action and comedy. The film is a great example of her ability to switch between tough and tender moments seamlessly. Although the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, it remains a fan favorite.

6. The Blind Side

The Blind Side is a stirring drama based on a true story. Here, Sandra Bullock is cast as Leigh Anne Tuohy, a warm and compassionate woman. She opens her home and heart to Michael, a Black teenager with remarkable football potential. This new addition to the household changes his and his family’s lives forever. Leigh Anne and her husband help Michael realize his potential as a student and a football player. Bullock’s portrayal in this now-controversial film earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

5. Bird Box

The 2018 sci-fi thriller focuses on an apocalyptic world where supernatural entities can induce madness upon whoever lays eyes upon them. Bullock portrays Malorie Hayes, a woman navigating this world while blindfolded to avoid these entities. Along the way, Malorie makes and breaks attachments she makes with people she meets as they begin to succumb to the lure of the entities. Bullock’s performance anchors the film, infusing it with a raw intensity that also drives the suspenseful storyline forward.

4. Demolition Man

Demolition Man was released in 1993, starring Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock, and Wesley Snipes. The film is set in a dystopian future where society has drastically changed. This is due to strict law enforcement and also a lack of violent crime. Phoenix, a convicted killer, and Sergeant John Spartan, a tough cop set on apprehending Phoenix, are free from their cryogenic rehabilitation. As Phoenix wreaks havoc on the peaceful city, Spartan tries to bring him to justice. The sci-fi action film offers an entertaining blend of futuristic imaginings, dynamic action sequences, and playful humor.

3. Gravity

Gravity has been labeled a cinematic masterpiece and received high praise from critics and fans alike. Cast as Dr. Ryan Stone, Bullock acts opposite George Clooney as Matt Kowalski in the sci-fi thriller. While on a mission in outer space, the two are hit by high-speed space debris and become stranded. To survive at all costs, she carries the weight of isolation and fear on her shoulders. Bullock’s performance in Gravity earned her overwhelming critical acclaim. Moreover, the film allowed her to showcase her continuous ability to command attention in emotionally charged roles.

2. While You Were Sleeping

Just a year after catching the eye of the world in Speed, Sandra Bullock took on the character of Lucy Eleanor Moderatz. The heartwarming rom-com centers on Lucy, a lonely fare token collector. While working, she saves a man from an oncoming train and is then mistaken to be his fiancé by his family. Bullock gives another endearing performance in the film as her character navigates several intricate emotions, such as self-discovery, love, and even deceit. The film remains a timeless classic because of its charm and also due to Bullock’s amazing character portrayal.

1. Speed

Released in 1994, Speed was Sandra Bullock’s breakthrough into fame. She took on the role of Annie Porter, an unknowing bus passenger who soon becomes instrumental to the survival of many. The story follows Annie, a quick-witted bus passenger who is forced to help navigate a bomb-rigged bus through the bus streets of Los Angeles. Annie teams up with a police officer, Jack, played by Keanu Reeves, to free the passengers on the bus and safely defuse the bomb. Her portrayal in the high-octane action thriller was that of a determined and resourceful character. Significantly enough, Sandra Bullock added a great layer of authenticity to the film.

[via]