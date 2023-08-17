Sandra Bullock “Heartbroken” By “The Blind Side” Controversy

More details continue to emerge about the horrifying situation surrounding Michael Oher. Oher, who played in the NFL was 2009 to 2016, was made famous by his life story. His inspiring story served as the basis for the Oscar-winning film, The Blind Side. Oher, who is Black, was adopted by the white Tuohy family after they met him at an elite Memphis private school attended by their biological children.

However, Oher has claimed this week that he was never legally adopted by the Tuohy family. Instead, he claims he was tricked into entering into a conservatorship. That arrangement gave the Tuohys full financial control over his life and life story. Oher, 37, is seeking an end to the conservatorship as well as financial restitution. The Tuohy family has not denied the arrangement, but calls Oher’s lawsuit “insulting”. Furthermore, the family has alleged that Oher demanded $15 million from them before filing the lawsuit. Now, Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, has broken her silence on the situation.

Sandra Bullock “Upset” And “Heartbroken”

“There was so much hard work put into the film that they all though was the truth and now that has been questioned. It just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective,” a source told The Daily Mail. “[She] “hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted,” they continued.

Bullock is currently in mourning after losing her long-time partner Bryan Randall to a very private battle with ALS. “Now people won’t watch it. And if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention,” the source added. However, Bullock is reportedly “putting up a strong face and a strong front” amid the fallout. “It has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news,” the source concluded.

