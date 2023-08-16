“The Blind Side” Star Defends Sandra Bullock, Tells Fans To Leave Her Alone Amid Controversy

The Blind Side has become the most talked-about film of the week for all the wrong reasons. The 2009 biopic tells the story of Michael Oher, a talented Black high school football prospect who is adopted by the white Tuohy family. Oher, in real life, would go on to play nearly a decade in the NFL. Furthermore, the film became a major blockbuster, winning several Academy Awards. However, the facade has come crashing down after Oher made bombshell claims in court this week.

The now 37-year-old Oher claims that the Tuohy family never adopted him and that he was tricked into signing a conservatorship agreement that gave all financial control in his life to the family. While only discovered the truth earlier this year, he had made similar claims as early as his 2011 memoir. Oher is seeking financial restitution and an end to the conservatorship. The Tuohy family has denied these allegations, claiming that Oher has been blackmailing them for a $15 million hush money payout. The case is currently being heard in Tennessee. However, many fans have turned on Sandra Bullock, who played the Tuohy matriarch in the 2009 film. However, now one of her co-stars is speaking up in her defense.

Read More: Sean Tuohy calls Michael Oher allegations “insulting”

Quinton Aaron Defends Bullock

Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in The Blind Side, has spoken out in defense of his Oscar-winning co-star. “To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” Aaron said. “Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now.” Aaron was speaking in reference to calls for Bullock to have her Best Actress award rescinded in light of the current scandal. “She gave a brilliant performance,” Aaron said. “And that shouldn’t be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”

Furthermore, Aaron spoke on his impression of the Tuohys when he worked alongside them nearly 15 years ago. “I got a good sense from all of them,” he said. “They were real cool to me.” The unfolding Michael Oher saga is a developing story. We’ll keep you up to date with everything happening down in Tennessee here at HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Common claims Michael Jordan trashed his basketball skills

[via]