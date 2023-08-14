Michael Oher Claims Tuohy Family Never Adopted Him

If you know anything about Michael Oher, it’s probably that he was a very solid offensive lineman in the NFL. However, he was also famous for the movie The Blindside. This movie starred Sandra Bullock and was a dramatization of his life. In the movie, it was explained that he was adopted by the Tuohys, a well-off family who took him in when he was homeless. Although the movie was criticized for its white savior complex, many felt like his story in general was an uplifting one, regardless.

Those perceptions will certainly be changing very soon given some new information that has been presented by Oher himself. According to ESPN, Oher is filing a petition against the Tuohys, where he is looking to get his proper payment for The Blindside. In fact, in this filing, he reveals the family allegedly never adopted him. Instead, they tricked him into signing a document that made them his co-conservators. Subsequently, they were able to enrich themselves using his name.

Michael Oher Wants His Fair Share

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 22: Michael Oher #74 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to their AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the new filing reads. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Oher and his lawyer are simply looking to recoup the funds the football star lost out on. The Tuohys reportedly got $900K up front for The Blindside. Meanwhile, Oher was left with pretty well nothing. It is a truly shocking story, and a cautionary tale. Hopefully, he gets the money he ultimately deserves. Let us know your thoughts on this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

