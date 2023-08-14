Tuohy
- SportsTuohy Family To Remove Public References Claiming They "Adopted" Michael OherThe contenious claim will be taken off the family's website and removed from their public speaking materials.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichael Oher Paid $138K For "The Blind Side" According To Tuohy FamilyNew documents filed in court allege that Oher did see profits from his life story.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichael Oher Conservatorship Ends, Judge Calls It "Disturbing"The agreement had been in place since 2004.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichael Oher Claims "The Blind Side" Falsely Portrayed Him As Having Intellectual DisabilitiesOher's lawsuit includes claims of "dumbing" him down for the cameras.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichael Oher Referenced Conservatorship In 2011 MemoirOher claimed in his memoir that the Tuohys called a conservatorship "pretty much" the same as an adoption.By Ben Mock
- SportsTuohy Family Claims Michael Oher Demanded $15 Million From Them Before Filing LawsuitThe family claims they are the victims in the unfolding saga.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichael Oher Claims Tuohy Family Never Adopted HimMichael Oher claims the people he believed to be his adoptive parents were actually just co-conservators.By Alexander Cole