Michael Oher Paid $138K For “The Blind Side” According To Tuohy Family

Attorneys for the Tuohy family claim that Michael Oher made $138K in profits from The Blind Side between June 2007 and April 2023. According to documents, these payments ranged from $117 to $31,500. "By agreement between the family members including Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, their children SJ and Collins as well as Michael Oher. The book and movie proceeds were to be split five ways. These funds represent funds paid to Mr. Tuohy and the portion paid over to Mr. Oher," the family's attorneys argued this week.

The Tuohy's conservatorship of Oher being ended earlier this year. However, legal battle over compensation claimed by Oher is ongoing. Oher, who played nearly a decade in the NFL, claims he saw no money from the profits of his life story. This was namely from the Oscar-winning film, The Blind Side. However, the Tuohys have argued that the conservatorship was never used for financial gain. Oher has until November 28 to raise objections to accounting documents filed this week.

The Blind Side Author Blames Lawsuit On CTE

It's been a few months since there was any major news in the case. However, Michael Lewis, the man who first brought Oher's story to the national spotlight, made some bold claims about why Oher had taken the Tuohys to court. “What we’re watching is a change of behaviour. This is what happens to football players who get hit in the head. They run into problems with violence and aggression," Lewis told Samanth Subramanian of The Guardian. Lewis also made some wild claims about Oher's ability. “He insisted that Oher wouldn’t have made it to the NFL without the Tuohys’ support, and that Oher did not, in fact, know much about playing football when the Tuohys first met him. On a football field, “he was not useful”, Lewis said," Subrmanian's article also noted.

However, Lewis' claims of CTE and subpar talent are nothing more than a smokescreen. Lewis is a close friend of Sean Tuohy. The two grew up together and had a relationship before Lewis chronicled Oher's journey in the blindside. The claims of CTE try to distract from the horrific allegations tying a white family to manipulating a Black teenager. Meanwhile, the talent allegations are meaningless. This is given the facts of Oher's story as well as the fact that Lewis felt the story notable enough to dedicate most of a book to it.

