James Harden Shockingly Rips Daryl Morey For Being A “Liar”

James Harden is someone who is known for wanting to be traded from teams when the going gets tough. He was traded from Houston and the same thing happened in Brooklyn. Overall, there is a very obvious pattern at play as it pertains to Harden and his trade desires. Typically, he will begin by getting a bit overweight and out of shape. Furthermore, he starts holding out from practices, which makes his team that much more frustrated. Finally, the team gives in and trades Harden as they don’t want to deal with the mess.

Currently, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with that situation. Harden has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the team. However, it is not going to be that easy for him. Reports have indicated that there isn’t much of a market for Harden right now. Consequently, the Sixers have stopped engaging in trade talks. As you can imagine, Harden is not happy about this, at all. In fact, it was reported last night that Harden told a group in China that he thinks Morey is a “liar.” In the clip below, Harden makes it clear he will never play under Morey, again.

James Harden on his China tour: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/oaqVjXkax6 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 14, 2023

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” James Harden said. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” Calling out your general manager is definitely an interesting strategy. The NBA world is in shock over the whole ordeal, and we cannot wait to see how this all turns out. If you’re the Sixers, you have to trade him now.

Although, his stock has never been lower. The Sixers would be lucky to get any kind of return for Harden at this point. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

