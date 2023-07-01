James Harden Declares “It’s Time To Get Uncomfortable”

James Harden’s sign-to-trade return to the Sixers was one of the first major shocks of the NBA offseason. Since the veteran officially exercised his player option, the Sixers have attempted to find an equitable trade. However, hope remained within the organization that Joel Embiid, alongside new head coach Nick Nurse, could convince Harden to stay. However, it appears that Harden is set on leaving the City of Brotherly Love. According to ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne, Harden has reiterated his desire to be traded.

However, the Sixers have held firm in their desire to get an equitable return for the veteran star. Sixers GM Daryl Morey stated in a recent radio interview that he wants a very good player or significant draft assets for Harden. While Harden has expressly stated that he wants to go to the Clippers, LA is yet to offer a package the Sixers like. The problem for Philadelphia is that Harden has a long history of causing chaos in order to force a trade. Furthermore, it appears that Harden has reached the chaos-causing point.

Harden Drops Omnious Instagram Threat

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram on July 20, Harden dropped an ominous warning on his story. “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable.” This simple message has been widely interpreted as a veiled threat towards the Sixers. As pundits warned just days ago, it appears Harden is ready to dip into his bag of tricks to get out of Philly.

It’s important to note that while similarities exist between the Harden and Lillard trade requests, Harden is in a much better position. While Lillard wants to go to Miami, he has four years left on his contract. That means if he doesn’t go to Miami, he will have to suit up or derail his career. Meanwhile, Harden is on an expiring contract with guaranteed money. Very few options will be available to the Sixers beyond the Clippers. There is a lot less at stake for Harden if the Sixers try to screw him. However, at the time of writing, the Beard remains a Sixer. We’ll just have to wait and see what he does to rectify this.

[via]