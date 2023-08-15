Sean Tuohy Calls Michael Oher’s Claims “Insulting”

Michael Oher made headlines yesterday after accusing the Tuohy family of tricking him into a conservatorship. Of course, Oher was the subject of the movie The Blind Side which was a complete white-washing of his story. Overall, many look back on that movie as having aged poorly. However, that is especially true when you consider Oher and his claims. Essentially, he says the family never adopted him. Instead, they allegedly tricked him into a conservatorship and proceeded to make money off of his name. This included The Blind Side.

Now, however, it seems like the Tuohy family patriarch has something to say about all of this. In a report from the “Daily Memphian,” Tuohy claims that they only signed a conservatorship out of necessity as you cannot adopt someone past the age of 18. Moreover, he says all of this is “Insulting” and that he would never try to make money off of his kids. “I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you’re planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family,'” Tuohy said of the conservatorship. “‘This would do that, legally.'”

Read More: Allen Iverson Reacts To Post Malone’s “White Iverson” Joining The 1 Billion Club

Michael Oher Vs. The Tuohy Family

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 22: Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers against the Miami Dolphins during their preseason NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tuohy went into the legalities of the conservatorship and he has no problem ending it if that is what Oher wants. “We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship,” Tuohy maintains. “We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.” He then went on to talk about The Blind Side and its reported earnings. “We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Tuohy claims. “Well, Michael Lewis [‘The Blind Side’ book author] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each.”

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments below. We’re sure this is all going to get very interesting.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Upset Over Demarcus Cousins Treatment

[Via]