Stephen A. Smith Upset Over Demarcus Cousins Treatment

Stephen A. Smith is someone who is always entertaining whenever he gives his opinion on the latest big story. Overall, he is someone who has built a huge platform over at ESPN. Without him, the entire station would be in a much worse state than it is now. They owe him a lot of their success, and it’s cool to see Smith getting respect outside of the network. For instance, he recently got to speak to Paul George on his Podcast P show. It was here where they spoke on a plethora of NBA-related topics.

One such topic had to do with none other than Demarcus Cousins. As you may already know, Cousins is currently playing basketball in Puerto Rico. Overall, he has struggled to get a job in the NBA. Despite being an amazing player just a few years ago, he is out of the league. In Smith’s eyes, this is a great injustice. In the clip below, you can see the ESPN analyst delivering some great words of encouragement to Cousins.

Stephen A. Defends Cousins

“I look at a guy like DeMarcus Cousins. I don’t like the way he’s being treated,” Stephen A. said. “He got game bro. You know, and I’m not gonna rest . You’ve got people looking at me and he’s not a fit I’m like shut the hell up, DeMarcus Cousins right now would be a Top 5 big man in basketball, period.” While calling him top five might be a bit too much, this is still a great sentiment. At the end of the day, you can’t say Cousins isn’t better than some of the people on NBA rosters right now.

Hopefully, Cousins gets another shot in the NBA, sometime soon. Let us know who you would want him to play for, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

