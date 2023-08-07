Stephen A. Smith Responds To Controversy Over Basketball Camp Pricing

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular television personalities in the entire sports world. Although not everyone is a fan of Smith, they at least know who he is. First Take is a massive force in the sports talk world, and Smith serves as an influential individual. While some athletes absolutely hate him, there are others out there who love him and his contributions to the airwaves. His polarizing nature has ultimately led to great ratings for ESPN, and that probably won’t change anytime soon.

However, Stephen A. recently got hit with some criticism over an upcoming appearance at a basketball camp at IMG Academy. According to reports, the basketball camp cost upwards of $3000 USD. Many felt like this was an astronomical price, and with Smith’s name attached to it, there was this sense that he was making a whole lot of money from this. Subsequently, Smith heard about the backlash and decided to respond on social media.

Stephen A. Speaks

We aren’t going to forget about everything I have done for HBCUs pic.twitter.com/IJqauc5QC4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 6, 2023

“‘How could you do this to people in terms of taking money?’ Do you have any idea who the hell you’re talking to,” Smith said. “I am a graduate of an HBCU. I donate a minimum of $50,000 to $100,000 a year to my alma mater… minimum. Did you know that I am the ambassador for HBCU Week and I have been for years? $46 million dollars in scholarships.” Stephen A. also went on to say that there is an HBCU month at ESPN because of his leadership. Needless to say, he was feeling pretty defensive, although he did make some good points.

Smith is someone who is very defensive of his brand, and this is certainly an example of that. Overall, Smith should feel defensive. After all, this is not just his livelihood, but his integrity as well. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

