Stephen A. Smith Addresses Molly Qerim Dating Rumors Live On "First Take"

Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most popular personalities on sports television. Although he has been hit with some hate in the past, there are still a ton of people out there who absolutely adore him. Overall, ESPN certainly loves him, after all, he is the one keeping the lights on over there. First Take is the network's flagship show, and it continues to get massive ratings. This is especially true now that Shannon Sharpe and Chris Mad Dog Russo are on the program.

Throughout the history of the show, there have been numerous rumors surrounding Stephen A. and his co-host, Molly Qerim. There are some people that believe they have been secretly dating. In fact, when Molly divorced Jalen Rose, some thought that Stephen A. was the reason. This morning on First Take, Russo made a joke that there might be something between Smith and Qerim. The two laughed about it, however, Smith eventually got serious, and revealed that nothing is happening.

Stephen A. Had To Say Something

“There's nothing going on. America's been lying about that for years," Smith said. Subsequently, Qerim confirmed that Smith was telling the truth. Of course, you can imagine that there are a lot of people out there who don't believe these two, regardless of whether or not they are correct. Sometimes, narratives will always outweigh the truth, regardless of what you might try to say. It is unfortunate, but that is the internet for you. The online sphere has never been particularly fair.

