Stephen A. Smith Gives Awful Announcing A Piece Of His Mind After Being Called Out For Embarrassing Knicks Mistake

Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most famous men in the world when it comes to sports commentary. However, he oftentimes makes some mistakes while on the air. Overall, there are some people out there who believe he doesn't even watch the NBA anymore. After all, First Take relies heavily on legacy debates, which don't take contemporary NBA knowledge. When it comes to the role players around the league, it is safe to say that Smith might not have all of the answers.

For instance, during a recent segment on his show, he said that Quentin Grimes was a great role player for the New York Knicks. As it stands, Grimes is no longer on the team. This led to call-outs from numerous people online, including the publication Awful Announcing. Smith saw this and subsequently gave them all a piece of his mind. Clearly, he wasn't too happy with how he was being talked about. Regardless, he did own up to his mistake and noted that sometimes, these things just happen.

Stephen A. Gets Sarcastic

"Thank you — and @Awful Announcing — for spelling my name right!" Smith wrote. "And pointing out the latest error I made. I believe I know McBride is on the team and Grimes is not. But OMG, with all the stuff on my mind, I forgot. When I make a mistake, I own it. Ya want a cookie for catching it? Knock yourself out. Not my first mistake. Won’t be my last. Infallible is not my middle name. Enjoy your moment!"

Let us know what you think of this error from Stephen A. Smith, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he actually knew that Grimes no longer plays for the New York Knicks? Is he just trying to save face? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their upcoming games, trades, and accolades.

