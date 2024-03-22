Stephen A. Smith Tries To Argue Caitlin Clark Isn't The GOAT Immediately After Saying He's "In No Way An Expert"

Stephen A. Smith tried to argue that Caitlin Clark was not the GOAT of women's college basketball seconds after admitting he was "in no way an expert on women's college basketball". Instead, Smith's pick for the GOAT was Cheryl Miller, who won the second and third women's March Madness ever hosted with USC. Miller is also 15th on the all-time scoring list and was named Player of the Year three times.

It is undeniable that Miller is both one of the greatest players of all time and absolutely a pioneer of women's basketball. However, to compare her to Clark is folly. Clark plays in an era with much more parity across the sport compared to Miller. That means that Clark is a better player against better overall competition. Meanwhile, Miller's national titles came during an era when the women's March Madness bracket was half the size it is now. Again, Miller is a legend. But she is not the GOAT.

Elsewhere, Smith didn't pass up an opportunity to dunk on the Cowboys when Mina Kimes stopped by First Take. After Kimes posed the question of whether the desk had more faith in Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott, Smith was quick to answer. "Jalen Hurts got Saquon. Jalen Hurts got an offensive line that I would absolutely say is better than the Cowboys. I don't see any reason why I would pick Dak over Hurts in this particular question," Smith reasoned.

The Eagles and Cowboys really have been the tale of two offseasons this year. As Smith mentioned, the Eagles added a number RB1 in Saquon Barkley. Despite losing Jason Kelce to retirement, the team still has a premier offensive line. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have added Eric Kendricks, Jourdan Lewis, and made some depth re-signings.

