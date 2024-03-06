Stephen A. Smith Or Barack Obama? ESPN Host Reveals If He Thinks He Could Beat The Former President In A One-On-One Basketball Game

Stephen A. Smith believes that he could beat President Barack Obama in a one-on-one basketball game, as long as he had prep time. "It depends. If we're talking about Stephen A. right now, Barack Obama is going to smoke me because I got bad knees. But give me a week, and make sure my knees are healthy, and I would take him out. I'd beat him. I'd beat Barack Obama, say 21-7. It would be a romp. I love the President, I voted for him twice. I love the First Family and he can shoot but he doesn't look like he's accustomed to resistance. I'm gonna get his face, get on that left hand, not let him shoot. He's gonna have to go low, take the ball to the hole," Smith explained.

Of course, both Smith and Obama are avid basketball fans, although Smith backs the Knicks while Obama roots for his hometown Bulls. Furthermore, Obama was regularly seen shooting hoops at various events, as well as at the regulation-size court on the grounds of the White House. Meanwhile, Smith admitted in his answer that he only plays basketball "once every two or three years". Who are you taking in a first-to-21 competition? Let us know in the comments.

Of course, the Q&A section on The Stephen A. Smith Show has quickly become a fan favorite, largely due to the sheer amount of weird questions Smith is willing to answer. Last week, the ESPN host was asked what he was putting on a standard hot dog if he wasn't allowed to put mayonnaise on it. "That's easy - ketchup and mustard. What's wrong with that? Ketchup and mustard. Very very simple to me. It's ketchup and mustard. Why wouldn't I put ketchup and mustard on this? I'm tryna figure out why the hell mayo would be on this. Now that's just nasty. I think the only thing nastier than this is the person I saw literally eating a spoon of mayonnaise. Now that's disgusting," Smith said.

Ketchup and mustard are of course the safe choice for hot dog toppings outside of regional variants. However, a 2021 survey from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council found that 19% of Americans put mayo on their hot dogs. What's your go-to hot dog configuration? Let us know in the comments.

