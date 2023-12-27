Duke's Mayo Bowl Inspires College Football Fan To Chug Condiment: Watch

A college football fan has gone viral after he was seen chugging mayonnaise outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The stunt occurred during tailgating ahead of the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the annual bowl game sponsored by the South Carolina-based condiment company. The company has sponsored the Charlotte-hosted bowl since 2020, when they also began sponsoring a game during college football's kickoff week. Additionally, the game also features a sentiment jar of mayo as its mascot.

The footage of the fan chugging mayo was met with a wave of reactions. Many people, especially those outside the realm of college football fandom, were disgusted. However, many others celebrated the video, including Duke's Mayo themselves. The video arguably went viral after being reshared by the game's official X account. The Duke's Mayo Bowl has garnered a reputation for shenanigans over the years. The winning coach has the honor of having a cooler full of the condiment dumped over them.

North Carolina Faces West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Bowl

The 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup sees two 8-4 teams in North Carolina and West Virginia facing off in Charlotte. The Tar Heels will be without starting quarterback Drake Maye, who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Instead, they will turn to freshman Conner Harrell, who has six pass attempts on the season. However, the Tar Heels has an excellent run game with Omarion Hampton, who finished the season with 1442 on the ground, best for fifth in the nation.

Meanwhile, West Virginia rode a tough Big 12 schedule to their own 8-4 record. Junior Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineers in their first bowl game since 2021. Greene had a little under 3000 passing yards this season as the Mountaineers displayed a fairly balanced offense. However, they will need to their defense, ranked 69th in the country, to step up to put pressure on North Carolina's inexperienced signal caller. With Maye sitting out, the Mountaineers are favored by five coming into the game.

