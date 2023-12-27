Antonio Brown Reveals He Doesn't Let His Kids Believe In Santa

Antonio Brown's Christmas Day involved revealing that there is no belief in Santa in his house. "You think I told my son a fat cracker slid in chimney for him to get gifts. Yea f-cking Rt. You daddy got this sh-t for you Champ," Brown wrote on X on December 25.

However, it's not the only thing that Brown was speaking on during Christmas. "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect! It’s comes a time we have to have a conversation about the individuals. Who feel they can say what they want say how they want to say it when they want to say it. However they want to weaponize your reaction when you pushing back," Brown also wrote. Despite this, fans were confused about what Brown was actually talking about.

Read More: Antonio Brown Compares Himself To Draymond Green After Chokehold Incident

Antonio Brown Explains Keke Palmer Tweet

Antonio Brown's X account has been a big part of his persona in 2023. Back in November, Brown was forced to explain what appeared to be thirst tweets about Keke Palmer amid her breakup drama. Brown has asked people not to "spin his words" after namedropping Keke Palmer in a series of raunchy tweets. "These all are rap lyrics. Please do not spin my words. Spin your money 💰. Ima Rappa," Brown wrote a few hours after a collection of tweets went viral. The posts in question referred to running a woman "like the Olympics", referring to the colloquial group sex of "running a train". The one that got people in arms concerning Palmer read "I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig".

However, the former wide receiver did double down on his lust for Palmer. "I love @KekePalmer🤩. This is me creatively thinking of rap bars by the way is she Keke Single$." Prior to this, Brown had ben seemingly trying to bait his former QB Tom Brady. "I just f-ck Tom bihhhhh," Antonio Brown wrote the day after Thanksgiving. It was part of a bizarre string of tweets in which Brown quoted Kanye and also claimed to have Alzheimer's. Brady was reportedly instrumental in bringing Brown to the Buccaneers in 2020. However, Brown's tenure only lasted a season and a half before his explosive exit from the team.

Read More: Antonio Brown Gets Backlash From Mac Miller Fans For "Insensitive" Photo

[via]