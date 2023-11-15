Antonio Brown Compares Himself To Draymond Green After Chokehold Incident

Antonio Bown has become the latest person to weigh in on Draymond's recent ejection. "Draymond Green in Antonio Brown" was the simple post that Brown made on X, formerly Twitter. Brown is likely alluding to the notion that both men are/were "unfairly targeted" or demonized by their respective leagues. Brown, due to his position on the offense, was never given the label of being a dirty player. However, he does believe himself to have been essentially run out of the league for his on- and off-field antics. Meanwhile, Green has long carried the dirty player label with him. Furthermore, that notoriety has been helped by incidents such as punching Jordan Poole and stamping on Domantas Sabonis.

In this latest incident, Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected less than two minutes into Tuesday night's in-season tournament matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves. The brawl broke out after Thompson and McDaniels clashed in transition. McDaniels pulled on Thompson's jersey while the latter contested for a long rebound and the pair remained tangled up amid the ensuing breakaway. The two proceeded to start fighting, leading to a game-stopping brawl. Amid the chaos, Green was seen putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Shaq Reacts To Green Ejection

However, Brown is not the only person to have reacted to Green's ejection. Shaq had a hilarious response to the sight of Green putting Gobert in a chokehold during the brawl. The Hall of Famer's response came during Inside The NBA's half-time segment. After the team had discussed Clippers-Nuggets, they turned to Shaq. The self-described "best musician in the NBA" proceeded to remix the show's theme song (Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out") to reflect Green's actions, instead playing "Mama Said Choke You Out".

The NBA is still yet to announce a punishment for Green, who was ejected alongside teammate Klay Thompson and the Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels. However, on Get Up, Jay Williams said he would not be surprised if the Green was suspended for at least ten games for his behavior. Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr defended his player. "As far as the Draymond piece of it, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck. That's why Draymond went after Rudy." Kerr told reporters.

