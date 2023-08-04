Rudy Gobert Has Bizzare, NSFW Reaction To Making First-Ever Three-Pointer

Rudy Gobert has never made a three-pointer in his professional career. Granted, he has only ever attempted 15 such shots in his 10-year NBA career. But he is still 0-for-15 on such shooting. However, that all changed earlier this week. Gobert is currently with the French National Team preparing for the FIBA World Cup. France’s games will take place at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. They share a group with Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon.

During a warm-up exhibition game, Gobert scored from downtown. It was a fairly simple lob from the top of the arc but good for him. The crowd went wild and rightly so, it’s a big moment to see someone’s first-ever competitive three-pointer. Then Gobert went and made it really weird.

Read More: Terrence Williams Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For NBA Fraud Scheme

Gobert Compares Three-Pointer To Losing His Virginity

When asked how he felt about scoring his first three-pointer, Gobert said “Ce soir, j’ai l’impression d’avoir perdu ma virginité.” That translates to “Tonight, I feel like I lost my virginity.” Hey Rudy? That’s a really weird thing to say. Within hours, it had been turned into a quote meme that we’ll definitely see used throughout the NBA season. Well, congratulations to Rudy on his three-point deflowering…and also congratulations on the meme. France has finished third in back-to-back World Cups. While their squad also has NBA veteran Evan Fournier on the roster, they will also be without young superstar Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama, who was taken first-overall in the recent NBA Draft, stated that he would miss the World Cup to focus on his rookie NBA season.

Wembanyama has also had to address comments about being underweight for the NBA. “People are wrong. We’re not focused at all on weights. I don’t want to put weight on his body. We’re going to fight to not put weight on his body. Weight on his body [is] a big mistake. We focus on strength, core. We were very pleased that he linked up [with Kareem Abdul-] Jabbar who played until [41] years old. I’m very glad they, they connected because [they] have a similar body type. Kareem was not heavy. Victor is more mobile, gaudier, and taller than Kareem. So, that difference in height is a challenge and is something that we are working on every day. Making him heavy? We don’t want to do that.”

Read More: Bradley Beal Literally Calls Cap On Cooper Flagg Rumors

[via]