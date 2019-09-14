FIBA World Cup
- SportsLeBron James Reportedly Set To Commit To U.S. Olympic TeamLeBron James is ready to go.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUSA And Canada Stunned In FIBA World Cup SemifinalsGermany and Serbia will contest the final.By Ben Mock
- SportsLuka Doncic And Dillon Brooks Both Ejected From Canada-Slovenia World Cup MatchDončić and Brooks both picked multiple technicals during the match.By Ben Mock
- SportsSerbian Player Has Kidney Removed After FIBA World Cup InjuryBoriša Simanić took an elbow to the gut against South Sudan last week.By Ben Mock
- SportsSouth Sudan Earns Olympic Basketball BerthThe Bright Stars will be just one of 12 teams in Paris next year.By Ben Mock
- SportsDillon Brooks Dunks On Rudy Gobert During Opening Night Of FIBA World CupIt came early in Canada's rout of France.By Ben Mock
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Pulls Out Of FIBA World CupThe injury withdrawal is a massive blow for Greece.By Ben Mock
- SportsLatvian National Team Deny Kristaps Porzingis Injury ReportThere are conflicting reports about the Celtics center's injury status.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Claims Giannis Antetokounmpo Couldn't Walk Him Out In Milwaukee Because The NBA Star Is On "Vacation""Vacation" is a weird way to "playing for his national basketball team."By Ben Mock
- SportsRudy Gobert Has Bizzare, NSFW Reaction To Making First-Ever Three-PointerGobert felt VERY strongly about this career milestone.By Ben Mock
- SportsSaweetie's FIBA World Cup Dance Moves Take The Internet By StormThe Icy Girl put on an unforgettable performance during her visit to Manila this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLuka Doncic & Giannis Antetokounmpo To Face Off In International Game For First TimeThe two All-Stars will represent their respective countries at the forthcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.By Isaac Fontes
- BasketballCoach Gregg Popovich Calls Out Team USA Critics As "Immature"Team USA finished 7th this year. By Karlton Jahmal