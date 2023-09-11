LeBron James Reportedly Set To Commit To U.S. Olympic Team

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Even at the age of 38, he is still one of the best players in the league. Overall, he had an incredible season with the Los Angeles Lakers as they ended up making it to the Western Conference Finals. They are a team that could theoretically do some damage this season. However, there are questions about LeBron and his intentions after this season. Of course, this is especially true with Bronny coming into the picture.

That said, it appears as though LeBron James has been thinking about basketball beyond just the NBA. If you have been paying attention, Team USA lost in the Bronze medal game to Canada on Sunday morning. This took place at the FIBA World Cup, and fans were upset that the U.S. couldn't even get a medal. Consequently, fans are hoping that all of the big guns show out at the Olympics in Paris next year. Well, as it turns out, fans might just get what they have been desperately wishing for.

LeBron James Goes For Gold

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron has every intention of playing in the Olympics next year. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis are all players who also intend to go to the Olympics. Furthermore, some big names are also thinking about it. Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard are among them. This is a huge development as it means Team USA will likely be sending their absolute best to the Summer Games. In the eyes of many, this all but guarantees a gold medal.

A lot can happen between now and the Olympics. Injuries, change of heart, and various other factors can determine the makeup of this roster. However, it looks like the United States will be back to being favorites in due time. Let us know what you think of LeBron wanting to join the team, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

