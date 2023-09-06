LeBron James Spotted In Saudi Arabia

LeBron James has been spotted in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Videos posted to social media shows LeBron in a gymnasium alongside a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Sport. Furthermore, LeBron reportedly watched games between Saudi Arabian prospects at the AZM Academy. However, the exact nature of the trip is unknown at this time.

The visit comes weeks after LeBron joked about ditching the NBA for Saudi Arabia. It was one of the many reactions to the news that French soccer star Kylian Mbappé had turned down a $776 million offer to play for Saudi side Al-Hilal. Additionally, other NBA figures like Giannis Antetokounmpo also joked about how they wished their contract offers were that lucrative.

Is LeBron The New Voice Of Saudi Arabia?

LeBron James in Riyadh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WnpUEetyym — Saudi Basketball (@KSAbasket) September 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia continues to pump billions of dollars into its sports infrastructure. As they do so, the nation turns more and more to the West for endorsements. Lionel Messi has faced a lot of scrutiny of his role as an official ambassador of Saudi Arabian tourism. Furthermore, Messi was widely believed to be heading to Saudi Arabia before he chose to join Inter Miami instead. Could LeBron be the next major sports superstar who becomes a spokesperson for the nation?

However, it would mark a fairly significant departure for LeBron if he were to become a state-sponsored Saudi spokesperson. LeBron has caught a lot of heat from certain groups in the past for his outspoken support of the Black community, women, and the LGBT community. Those are all communities have faced varying levels of persecution and repression under the Saudi regime. Perhaps the question is not if LeBron would throw his ideals, but instead how much Saudi money it would take for him to do that. If any more details about the trip emerge, we’ll have them right here at HotNewHipHop. Be sure to make us your number one spot for all the latest sports news.

