Damian Lillard Performs At Portland Wedding

Damian Lillard is still a Portland Trail Blazer. Despite requesting a trade to the Miami Heat at the start of July, very little progress has been made in making that trade happen. However, maybe that’s not the worst thing in the world for the city of Portland. Earlier this week, Lillard crashed a wedding in the city, even going as far as to perform for the happy couple.

Jay and Kelly Virdee were surprised by the appearance of Lillard, who was invited by a mutual friend, rapper Dreebo. The LA rapper convinced Lillard to attend, leading to Lillard going into D.O.L.L.A. Dame mode and performing his Dreebo collab “Home Team” for the happy couple. The Virdees, who are reportedly massive fans of Lillard, met six years ago at a Portland winery. Furthermore, Jay even grew up in the same area as Lillard before moving to the PNW for work. Congratulations to the newlyweds.

Lillard Performs “Home Team” At Local Wedding

However, it’s not the only levity that Lillard has been experiencing recently. The seven-time also did a little bit of reference work with Cam’ron in recent weeks. 21 years after the release of Paid In Full, Cam’ron has recreated the iconic takeout scene with the help of Lillard. The Blazers superstar was 12 years old when Paid In Full came out and was still a full decade away from joining the NBA.

As for his trade woes, it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon. While the Blazers aren’t interested in forcing a deal with Miami, it doesn’t look like there is much of a market for Lillard beyond South Beach. “There’s not that many teams that are going to give you a bunch of players and picks for a 33-year-old who can’t stay healthy and has a giant contract sitting there. It was not anything Dame said or Aaron Goodwin said that shut down the market. That stuff didn’t help. But there weren’t teams lined up for him even before that,” an anonymous NBA executive told Forbes.

